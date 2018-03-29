In The News
Northern Michigan author Bob Downes' Windigo Moon finalist for indie book award

Northern Michigan author Bob Downes’ Windigo Moon finalist for indie book award

— March 29, 2018

Windigo Moon: A Novel of Native America named 2017 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist

On March 26, Blank Slate Press/Amphorae Books is pleased to announce Windigo Moon: A Novel of Native America by Traverse City author Robert Downes has been recognized as a finalist in the 20th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.

The historical novel is set 400 years ago among the Ojibwe Indians of the Upper Great Lakes.  In the book, a young woman’s village is destroyed by tribal warfare.

A young man’s village is destroyed by disease.  Together, they strive at a young age to lead their people forward during the 1500s to early 1600s, an apocalyptic time for Native America.

As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers (and authors), independent media company Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts its annual awards program each year.

Finalists represent the best books published in 2017.

After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 65 genres were submitted for consideration, the list of finalists was determined by Foreword’s editorial team.

Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword’s readership—from across the country.

The complete list of finalists can be found at: https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2017/

“Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the job is very difficult due to the high quality of submissions,” said Victoria Sutherland, founder/publisher of Foreword Reviews. “Each new book award season proves again how independent publishers are the real innovators in the industry.”

Elsewhere, Windigo Moon was cited by Midwest Book Review as, “A simply brilliant work of historical fiction.

Reviewer Glen Young of the Petoskey News-Review wrote: “Intricately researched, tightly woven, and vividly imagined, “Windigo Moon” should be on any must-read list.”

Winners in each genre—along with Editor’s Choice Prize winners and Foreword’s INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced June 15.

