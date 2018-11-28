BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
Northern MI passenger rail meetings update

— November 28, 2018

UPDATE

A passenger rail community forum will be held in Traverse City tonight to present and discuss with the public findings of a rail feasibility study released in October.

The Petoskey meeting has been postponed.

 

Titled “Northern Michigan Rail Ridership Feasibility and Cost Estimate Study,” the study will be presented by Alexander Metcalf, Ph.D., president of Transportation Economics & Management Systems, Inc. (TEMS), which researched and wrote the study.

Hans Voss, executive director of Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, which managed the study, will also be on hand to answer questions.
For a report summary or complete text:

https://www.groundworkcenter.org/news-views/northern-michigan-passenger-rail-study-released.html#.W_W_q5NKgWo

local Meeting SCHEDULE:
Traverse City
6–8pm, Wednesday, Nov. 28
Traverse Area District Library
610 Woodmere Ave.
Traverse City, MI 49686

 

