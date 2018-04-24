North Central Michigan College employees vote for MEA representation

Following a conference call this afternoon, Monday April 23, between representatives of the MEA, MERC …

Following a conference call this afternoon, Monday April 23, between representatives of the MEA, MERC and North Central Michigan College administration, it was determined that North Central Michigan College’s Office, Clerical, Custodial and Maintenance employees had enough votes in favor of MEA representation for purposes of collective bargaining.

It will still take five business days for the election to be officially certified.

In a statement, NCMC said the college values its employees and respects their right to organize.

“North Central and all of its employees will continue to work together to focus on student success and our mission to serve those who turn to the College for education or service.”