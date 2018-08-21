New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk

For the second time, Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management and the Mackinac Bridge Authority are offering …

Mackinac County 911, using its RAVE Alert System, will send updates and information from the MBA to users’ cell phones now through Labor Day. Alerts will focus on event schedule reminders, traffic notifications, weather updates, and emergency notifications.

“The bridge walk has some significant changes again, so we want to make sure we can reach as many people as possible with information about the event,” said Bob Sweeney, executive secretary of the MBA. “We really appreciate Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management’s willingness to make this system available for notifications again this year.”

There is no cost to receive these updates, aside from any texting fees from the participant’s mobile coverage plan. The system will automatically shut down on Sept. 4.

To opt in to this text alert system:

Text “MBW2018” to 67283 Users will receive a reply “Welcome to the Mackinac Bridge Walk 2018 text alerting system,” verifying participation in the text alerting system for the event. Users can opt out by sending a reply “STOP MBW2018” if they no longer wish to receive text messages/alerts. Messages will automatically stop on Sept. 4.

A video posted on the MBA website at http://www.mackinacbridge.org/walk explains how the walk has changed, including the elimination of busing and starting the walk from either St. Ignace or Mackinaw City.

Walkers essentially have three main options, outlined in the video: