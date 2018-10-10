In The News
October 10, 2018 - Networking event features local food businesses
October 10, 2018 - Michigan SOS urged to educate public on elimination of straight party voting
October 10, 2018 - MDOT seeks input on long-range transportation plan
October 10, 2018 - Boyne forum offers potential housing issue solutions
October 10, 2018 - Charlevoix County Circuit, District, Clerk filings
October 9, 2018 - Lunch lecture with NCMC’s new prez
October 9, 2018 - A train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City?
October 9, 2018 - Helping Northern Michigan businesses retain employees
October 9, 2018 - #476 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 10
October 7, 2018 - Stabenow, Peters urge Army Corps to fund Great Lakes projects
October 6, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
October 5, 2018 - Petoskey Audubon program on threats to local waters
October 5, 2018 - Michigan remains a manufacturing leader
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Request for Bids: Sale of Farmers Market Trailer
October 4, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Sept. 26 synopsis
October 4, 2018 - Stabenow, Peters urge action to improve dental health for Michigan seniors
October 3, 2018 - Line 5 to be shut down, replaced
October 3, 2018 - MI 105th candidate Frugé criticizes failure to enhance pipeline safety
October 3, 2018 - Need help paying for college?
October 3, 2018 - CTAC School of Ballet presents Fall for Dance
Home / Events / Free / News / Networking event features local food businesses

Networking event features local food businesses

— October 10, 2018

Celebrate Local Food with the next Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 16 at Petoskey-Bay View Country Club.

This is annual event focuses on our local farmers and the great businesses supporting the local food movement in our area.

Attend this Business After Hours for amazing locally sourced food, door prizes, and more!

Admission cost is $7 for members; $12 for not-yet members.

No Advance Registration is required.

Business After Hours is a networking event designed to help participants make new business contacts, develop potential new customers, and build exposure for their businesses.

To help build business relationships, you need to be in the right places to meet members of the business community.

The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is the right place to be each month.

An average of 100 chamber members attend each after hours event for networking opportunities.

For more information please call Nikki Devitt at 347-4150.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
90%
Rain
Wednesday Night
Rain
90%
Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
50%
Chance of Rain
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  