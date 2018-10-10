Networking event features local food businesses

Celebrate Local Food with the next Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from …

Celebrate Local Food with the next Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 16 at Petoskey-Bay View Country Club.

This is annual event focuses on our local farmers and the great businesses supporting the local food movement in our area.

Attend this Business After Hours for amazing locally sourced food, door prizes, and more!

Admission cost is $7 for members; $12 for not-yet members.

No Advance Registration is required.

Business After Hours is a networking event designed to help participants make new business contacts, develop potential new customers, and build exposure for their businesses.

To help build business relationships, you need to be in the right places to meet members of the business community.

The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is the right place to be each month.

An average of 100 chamber members attend each after hours event for networking opportunities.

For more information please call Nikki Devitt at 347-4150.