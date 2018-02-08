Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events— February 8, 2018
Boyne City Taproom will host the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event …
Boyne City Taproom will host the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 15, at 220 South Lake St.
There is no charge for admission, and the taproom will provide complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
The next two Business After Hours events will be March 15, hosted by Lynda’s Real Estate Service; and April 19 at Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen.
