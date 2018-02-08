In The News
February 8, 2018 - Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events
February 8, 2018 - Boyne Falls 2018 Homecoming basketball game, king and queen crowning
February 7, 2018 - Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne
February 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
February 7, 2018 - M-75 Corridor draft plan presented to Boyne City planners
February 6, 2018 - #441 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 7
January 31, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: January happenings around the Boyne area
January 31, 2018 - Voters asked to renew Boyne schools millage, approve Headlee override
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14
January 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City holds its own Women’s March
January 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis Jan. 24
January 30, 2018 - #440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31
January 29, 2018 - Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video
January 25, 2018 - Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
January 25, 2018 - OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
January 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
January 25, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
January 25, 2018 - U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
Home / Events / Free / News / Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events

Networking and fun at Boyne Chamber’s Business After Hours events

— February 8, 2018

Boyne City Taproom will host the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 15, at 220 South Lake St.

There is no charge for admission, and the taproom will provide complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

The next two Business After Hours events will be March 15, hosted by Lynda’s Real Estate Service; and April 19 at Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen.

