Need help paying for college?

— October 3, 2018

Michigan families and students looking for help paying for college should save the date for one of MI Student Aid’s financial aid workshops traveling throughout the Lower Peninsula in October, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury).

Last month, MI Student Aid’s Outreach Team traveled across the Upper Peninsula, serving nearly 30 high schools and speaking with counselors, students and families. Now this month, the Outreach Team will continue the momentum by visiting communities across the Lower Peninsula to educate and inform students and their families about options for paying for college.

At each location, team members will help with scholarship searches, college financing strategies and state program eligibility look-ups, as well as a resource table with financial aid materials.

These programs are FREE and open to the public.

“Paying for college can be a difficult and frustrating process without knowing where to begin,” said acting Deputy State Treasurer Anne Wohlfert, who oversees Treasury’s student finance programs. “Our Outreach unit is knowledgeable and equipped with helpful resources to assist students and families through the financial aid process.”

MI Student Aid Outreach Teams will be in Northern Michigan on Oct. 10-11.

North Central Michigan College – 1515 Howard St. Petoskey, Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Northwestern Michigan College – Hagerty Conference Center – Great Lakes Campus 715 E. Front St. Traverse City, Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m.

For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid

