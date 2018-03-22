In The News
March 25, 2018 - Michigan tribes now have access to child protective records
March 24, 2018 - Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt coffee with constituents
March 23, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne City High School presents Mary Poppins
March 22, 2018 - Boyne’s Madison Morgan to attend Johns Hopkins program
March 22, 2018 - NCMC offers corrections officer classes
March 22, 2018 - Michigan Treasury: State income tax returns due in few weeks
March 21, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
March 21, 2018 - Boyne commission meeting: budget, tax credit, grant, street work, free land
March 21, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Inc. notice to creditors
March 21, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Bradford’s of Boyne LLC dissolution
March 21, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City facilities custodial bids
March 21, 2018 - Boyne’s Camella Zipp among college art showcase
March 21, 2018 - Huge Household Sale 3-24-18 in Walloon Lake
March 20, 2018 - #447 Boyne City Gazette March 21
March 20, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
March 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Recreation Grant application hearing
March 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County registration of electors
March 16, 2018 - Remembering a Northern Michigan cowboy
March 16, 2018 - OBITUARY: Brian Douglas Beyer, 54, Petoskey
March 15, 2018 - Boyne students march in honor of Parkland shooting victims
Home / News / Region/State / NCMC offers corrections officer classes

NCMC offers corrections officer classes

— March 22, 2018

North Central Michigan College is offering a great program opportunity this spring for individuals interested in a career in corrections.

 

To help answer the need for corrections deputies with the Michigan Sheriff’s department, North Central will offer a Michigan Sheriff’s Coordinating and Training Council (MSCTC) Local Corrections Officer Academy from May 21-June 15, 2018.

North Central Michigan College is an official site for the academy.

This academy is open to newly hired deputies, as well as open to the public who have interest in becoming pre-service recruits.

The academy is $750 tuition (optional four-week housing at North Central and optional meals at extra cost.)

The outlook for northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula for jobs in corrections is very favorable.

For more information or to apply, contact Jim Cousino at 231-348-6630 or jcousino@ncmich.edu

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Monday
Partly Cloudy
0%
Rain
Monday Night
Rain
100%
Rain
Tuesday
Rain
90%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031