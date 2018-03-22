NCMC offers corrections officer classes

The Corrections Officer Academy will run from May 21 to June 15.

North Central Michigan College is offering a great program opportunity this spring for individuals interested in a career in corrections.

To help answer the need for corrections deputies with the Michigan Sheriff’s department, North Central will offer a Michigan Sheriff’s Coordinating and Training Council (MSCTC) Local Corrections Officer Academy from May 21-June 15, 2018.

North Central Michigan College is an official site for the academy.

This academy is open to newly hired deputies, as well as open to the public who have interest in becoming pre-service recruits.

The academy is $750 tuition (optional four-week housing at North Central and optional meals at extra cost.)

The outlook for northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula for jobs in corrections is very favorable.

For more information or to apply, contact Jim Cousino at 231-348-6630 or jcousino@ncmich.edu