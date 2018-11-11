NCMC lunch lecture on 2018 election— November 11, 2018
North Central Michigan College’s Luncheon Lecture will feature North Central political science professor Dr. Scott LaDeur who will discuss the Tuesday Nov. 6 election results.
The event is Friday, November 16. The program will be held in the Library Conference Center on the Petoskey campus.
Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.
Dr. LaDeur will offer a detailed analysis of the outcomes of the major political races in Michigan and nationally that were decided in the November 6 general election.
Reservations are required.
Call 231-348-6600 or email luncheonlectures@ncmich.edu to reserve your place at the table.
Cost is $12 (cash or check only – at door) and includes lunch.