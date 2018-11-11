NCMC lunch lecture on 2018 election

North Central Michigan College’s Luncheon Lecture will feature North Central political science professor Dr. Scott …

North Central Michigan College’s Luncheon Lecture will feature North Central political science professor Dr. Scott LaDeur who will discuss the Tuesday Nov. 6 election results.

The event is Friday, November 16. The program will be held in the Library Conference Center on the Petoskey campus.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

Dr. LaDeur will offer a detailed analysis of the outcomes of the major political races in Michigan and nationally that were decided in the November 6 general election.

Reservations are required.

Call 231-348-6600 or email luncheonlectures@ncmich.edu to reserve your place at the table.

Cost is $12 (cash or check only – at door) and includes lunch.