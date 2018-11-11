BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
November 11, 2018 - NCMC lunch lecture on 2018 election
November 11, 2018 - Bills favor disabled vets in gov’t contracts
November 11, 2018 - Honor vets on Veterans Day and every day
November 10, 2018 - Busiest Thanksgiving travel in over a decade expected
November 10, 2018 - Boyne to observe 100th anniversary of WWI end with bell ringing

NCMC lunch lecture on 2018 election

— November 11, 2018

North Central Michigan College’s Luncheon Lecture will feature North Central political science professor Dr. Scott LaDeur who will discuss the Tuesday Nov. 6 election results.

The event is Friday, November 16.  The program will be held in the Library Conference Center on the Petoskey campus.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

Dr. LaDeur will offer a detailed analysis of the outcomes of the major political races in Michigan and nationally that were decided in the November 6 general election.

Reservations are required.

Call 231-348-6600 or email luncheonlectures@ncmich.edu to reserve your place at the table.

Cost is $12 (cash or check only – at door) and includes lunch.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Snow
Monday
Snow
40%
Snow Showers
Monday Night
Snow Showers
60%
Snow Showers
Tuesday
Snow Showers
60%
Chance of Snow
Tuesday Night
Chance of Snow
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  