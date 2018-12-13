NCMC free farming workshops

North Central Michigan College will be hosting a number of free farming workshops this winter …

North Central Michigan College will be hosting a number of free farming workshops this winter on subjects including vineyards and wine, efficient farming, cutting waste, and more!

Starting January 9 is an 18-part viticulture series, Vines to Wines. Join some of the experts in our region to stay abreast of current ideas and strategies in vineyard agriculture development. Certificates of Completion are available for both Series 1, January 9 – February 7, and Series 2, February 13 – March 13. All classes begin at 6 p.m. and will be held on the Petoskey campus in Room 536 of the Student and Community Resource Center. These classes are brought to you by our partnership with Crosshatch/USDA and the members of SAGGA, Straits Area Grape Growers Association bringing community education, growth in agriculture and continued development and ingenuity to the region.

For more details, go to www.ncmich.edu and click on Community & Events, Corporate and Community Education Workshops.

Other workshops include:

5S Your Farm the Lean Way, Tuesday, January 8, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The strategy of 5S is all about putting things/tools in the right place and making your job easier, more productive, and more efficient. Improve the way individuals work and begin to change the view of work to constant improvement and the customer.

The Waste in Farming and the Lean Approach, Wednesday, January 9, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Lean waste is about those things that create a waste of time and effort on the job. Learn what creates waste in your process and begin to get rid of it. Combine this lesson with 5S and you will have the power to redefine the way work happens on your farm!

The Lean Kaizen Approach, Thursday, January 10, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Kaizen is all about making positive change and constant improvement. These skills provide a great approach to discovery and sharing of ideas and improvements.

To register, call 231-348-6613, email ccefaq@ncmich.edu or visit www.ncmich.edu, click on Community & Events, Corporate and Community Education Workshops.