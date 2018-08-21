Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018

Seven Munson Healthcare hospitals have named Community Health Heroes for 2018.

These awards recognize the efforts of individuals and organizations in the Northern Michigan region who are positively making a difference in the health of their communities and addressing their area’s needs.

“At Munson Healthcare we know our responsibility for our communties goes beyond hospital walls to meet residents where they are and help them live more healthy and active lives,” said Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare. “We appreciate these community health partners who are doing great work to encourage others, address health concerns, and make an impact for the good.”

Following are this year’s honorees:

Kalkaska Memorial Health Center is recognizing the Kalkaska County Commission on Aging for its work in providing coupons for residents 60 and older to use at local stores and farmer’s markets for fresh Michigan-grown produce. The commission also offers exercise classes, walking groups, and dances for seniors in addition to offering meal preparation classes and meal deliveries.

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is recognizing former missionary Muriel Stehouwer, 88, who with her husband, missionary doctor Ed Stehouwer, raised six children on four continents and traveled internationally providing care in third world countries. She has volunteered for more than 30 years at Cadillac Hospital providing spiritual care for patients under the direction of the hospital chaplain. Muriel, with her late husband, also was instrumental in establishing the Stehouwer Free Clinic for the uninsured in Cadillac.

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital is honoring the Health Department of Northwest Michigan for its community collaboration and partnerships. The health department provides the energizing force behind the Community Health Innovation Region and has taken the lead in the new regional community health needs assessment, MiThrive.

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital is honoring Crawford-Roscommon Child Protection Council Coordinator Tammy Tyler for her tireless efforts to promote the safety and health of children and families in Crawford and Roscommon Counties. In addition to helping re-energize the Child Protection Council, she has spearheaded work on food insecurity in Roscommon County, serves as the vice chair of the Crawford County Human Services Collaborative, worked with the local state police posts to offer Child Passenger Safety technician training, and cares for her own family of nine children.

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital is honoring Cyndi Jacobi for her role and involvment in volunteering for the SEA (Substance, Education, and Awareness) Manistee Coalition. She also was involved in hosting the 2018 Regional Opioid Symposium, has offered the Cooking Matters Classes for patients, and hosts many other health-related activities through her work at MSU Extension.

Munson Healthcare Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital is recognizing the late Jean Mahoney for her community health legacy that includes the free 10-week Journey Program for newly diagnosed cancer patients. The program helps participants regain strength and return to normal during and after treatments. She diligently worked with other facilities in northern Michigan to develop trainers for the program allowing it to spread to new locations to support more people.

Munson Medical Center is honoring Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Robert Cooney for his work on the opioid crisis in northern Michigan. He has been an advocate and quiet champion in bringing law enforcement, education, health care, and social sector groups together to find new and effective ways to stem the opioid epidemic. He was integral to creating the Grand Traverse County Drug Free Coalition.

More information on the Community Health Hero Award, as well as past winners, is available at munsonhealthcare.org/communityhealth-heroes.

In the featured photo: Health Department of Northwest Michigan staff are the Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital Community Health Heroes for 2018. Shown here celebrating the award are from left health department Community Health Planner Jane Sundmacher, Charlevoix Hospital’s Manager of Community Health Kathy Jacobsen, Charlevoix Hospital President Joanne Schroeder, the health department’s Health Officer Lisa Peacock, Deputy Health Officer Erika Vandam, nurse Amanda Thompson, and Public Information Officer Carrie Field.