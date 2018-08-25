In The News
August 25, 2018 - Movie Mondays at CTAC
August 24, 2018 - US-31 resurfacing starts Sept. 4 in Elk Rapids
August 24, 2018 - Michigan’s plan to bring broadband access to entire state
August 23, 2018 - More Michigan drug deaths in 2017 than by traffic, firearms combined
August 23, 2018 - Fort Mackinac’s role in Civil War explored Aug. 24-25
August 23, 2018 - Boyne Falls Village Council meeting audio
August 23, 2018 - CTAC ballet’s Nutcracker at Great Lakes Center
August 22, 2018 - Great Lakes Energy director election results
August 22, 2018 - Boyne Main Street named a Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist
August 22, 2018 - Low-income students apply for free college tuition by Aug. 31
August 22, 2018 - OBITUARY – Nancy Ann (Ewigleben) Boulanger
August 22, 2018 - OBITUARY – Samuel Benjamin Myers
August 22, 2018 - Boyne City Commission highlights
August 21, 2018 - New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk
August 21, 2018 - Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes
August 21, 2018 - Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today
August 21, 2018 - Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018
August 21, 2018 - #469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22
August 18, 2018 - Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday
August 17, 2018 - Commerce Committee Hearing on Line 5 and Great Lakes planned for Northern Michigan
Home / Events / News / Movie Mondays at CTAC

Movie Mondays at CTAC

— August 25, 2018

Who is Frank Gehry, and what makes the rule-breaking architect tick?

That’s what Sydney Pollack, filmmaker and friend of Gehry, aims to discover in this documentary.

 

On Monday, September 10, join Crooked Tree Arts Center for their fourth “Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films.” The featured film is “Sketches of Frank Gehry,” and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m.
Pollack is afforded extensive access into the life and work of the man who designed such buildings as the Guggenheim of Spain and the Disney Concert Hall in California.

Through interviews with fellow friends and admirers, Pollack examines the 77-year-old’s creative process and his rise to prominence in the world of architecture.

Architect and photographer Robert Swanson will host the evening movie. Following the screening, Robert will lead a discussion about the film.

“Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films” are sponsored in part by Tom and Sarah Post of Diversified Portfolios, Inc. and Buday + Kruzel Architects PLLC.

For more information about “Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films,” please contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
20%
Chance of Rain
Sunday Night
Chance of Rain
100%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  