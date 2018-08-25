Movie Mondays at CTAC

Who is Frank Gehry, and what makes the rule-breaking architect tick?

Who is Frank Gehry, and what makes the rule-breaking architect tick?

That’s what Sydney Pollack, filmmaker and friend of Gehry, aims to discover in this documentary.

On Monday, September 10, join Crooked Tree Arts Center for their fourth “Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films.” The featured film is “Sketches of Frank Gehry,” and the screening begins at 5:30 p.m.

Pollack is afforded extensive access into the life and work of the man who designed such buildings as the Guggenheim of Spain and the Disney Concert Hall in California.

Through interviews with fellow friends and admirers, Pollack examines the 77-year-old’s creative process and his rise to prominence in the world of architecture.

Architect and photographer Robert Swanson will host the evening movie. Following the screening, Robert will lead a discussion about the film.

“Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films” are sponsored in part by Tom and Sarah Post of Diversified Portfolios, Inc. and Buday + Kruzel Architects PLLC.

For more information about “Movie Mondays: Art and Design Films,” please contact the Crooked Tree Arts Center at 231-347-4337 or visit www.crookedtree.org. Crooked Tree Arts Center is located at 461 E. Mitchell Street, downtown Petoskey.