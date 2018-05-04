Missing person update: Lesley Wood Underdown has been found

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra has stated that Lesley Wood Underdown, who had been reported …

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra has stated that Lesley Wood Underdown, who had been reported missing earlier in the week, has been located.

“Lesley Wood Underdown has been located with her vehicle, alive and well, this afternoon,” the sheriff’s office stated late on May 3. “Sheriff Vondra will update this news release when he has more information.”

Underdown’s husband reported her missing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday May 1.

The husband said his 62-year-old wife had left the residence between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. in a 2009 Black Cadillac CTS.