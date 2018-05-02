MISSING PERSON ALERT: Lesley Wood Underdown of Charlevoix County

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen Lesley Wood Underdown, w/f …

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen Lesley Wood Underdown, w/f DOB: 11/14/1956, to please contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at 231-547-4461.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Lesley’s husband on 05/01/2018 at 8 p.m. to report that Lesley has not returned home.

Lesley is reported to have left their residence between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Lesley is 5’05” and 160 lbs. with blond hair.

Lesley is driving a 2009 black Cadillac CTS with a Michigan registration plate of DLZ3914.

If anyone has any information, please contact 911 or the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at 231-547-4461.