Home / Free / News / Michigan’s plan to bring broadband access to entire state

Michigan’s plan to bring broadband access to entire state

— August 24, 2018

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, joined recently by state technology and business leaders at Escanaba High School, unveiled a plan to provide universal access to high-speed internet for every Michigan resident, business, region and community.

The Michigan Broadband Roadmap sets the path for improving access and adoption of broadband throughout the state.

“As technology continues to rapidly change and evolve, having access to fast, reliable internet is now a necessity for everyday life,” Snyder said. “There are many regions of Michigan where internet is inaccessible or ineffective, and this plan works to make broadband internet available to Michigan residents in every corner of the state.”

Gov. Snyder created the Michigan Consortium of Advanced Networks (MCAN) through Executive Order 2018-2 to solidify a vision for a connected state along with a roadmap to guide the state’s goal of ubiquitous broadband access.

MCAN gathered input from a diverse group of public and private entities from around the state and held six listening tours to fully understand the needs of Michiganders before creating the comprehensive plan.

“As we traveled the state we heard a clear consensus – Michigan residents need and deserve secure, reliable and affordable broadband,” explained MCAN Chairman and Department of Technology, Management and Budget Director Dave DeVries. “The thoughtful contributions made by each of the MCAN members and support staff led to these realistic goals and timelines. The path toward reaching our goals will take time and collaboration from both the public and private sector but is ultimately achievable.”

Michigan currently ranks 30th in the nation for broadband availability and more than 350,000 households, in mostly rural areas, do not have access to vital high-speed internet service.

Another two million households only have access to a single, terrestrial internet service provider.

There is approximately $2.5 billion in potential economic opportunities available for these regions if this gap is closed.

The broadband roadmap identifies three main areas for improvement:

1) Access to Unserved Areas

2) Increase Broadband Adoption

3) Advance Michigan’s Broadband Ecosystem.

Recommendations include a call for greater investment in broadband to improve community and economic development, establishing a single point of contact for within state government, promoting and building awareness for low-cost broadband subscription programs, improving the workforce pool for the telecommunications industry, promoting digital literacy, and creating a permanent broadband commission to advise future governors and the legislature.

The creation of MCAN was a recommendation of the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission.

The full Roadmap report is available online at www.michigan.gov/documents/snyder/MCAN_final_report_629873_7.pdf..

