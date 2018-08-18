Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday

The Michigan Women’s Commission will hold a regular business meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 21 at Bay …

The guest speakers will be Rep. Jack Bergman, R-MI; Regina Gasco Bentley; Eric Hemenway and Shiloh Slomsky, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians; and Melissa Kiesewetter, Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Rep. Jack Bergman will speak on women’s initiatives; Hemenway, Slomsky and Kiesewetter will speak on tribal programs and history.

The Commission will also hear updates on their three key initiatives: Women in Business, Women Veterans, and Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault.

Public comment will take place at the end of the meeting.

All Commission meetings are open to the public.

If you need an accommodation to attend, contact our office as soon as possible at 313-456-4702, use the Michigan Relay System 711, or email us at mdcr-womenscomm@michigan.gov.

The meeting location is accessible, and parking is available in several nearby locations.

To learn more about the Michigan Women’s Commission, go to http://www.michigan.gov/mwc.