Michigan unclaimed property website live Oct. 1

Michigan unclaimed property website live Oct. 1

— September 27, 2018

Claiming lost or abandoned property in Michigan is about to get easier after Michigan Unclaimed Property unveils its new, state-of-the-art website on Oct. 1, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The new website will enable individuals, businesses and other entities to search and file property claims electronically.

Additionally, holders of unclaimed property will be able to file reports and provide payments electronically.

“The state of Michigan has returned more than $400 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners or their heirs over the last four years,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good, who oversees Treasury’s Financial and Administrative Services programs. “This new website upgrades the taxpayer service experience, making it possible to file claims electronically and easily check on previously filed claims.”

To aid in the transition to the new website, the current Michigan Unclaimed Property website will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 25, to 8 a.m. Monday Oct. 1.

The Unclaimed Property Call Center will also be unavailable during this period.

Before and after the website upgrade, the Michigan Unclaimed Property website will be available at www.michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty.

Once “live” on Oct. 1, the new website will provide individuals and entities enhanced search options and the ability to easily upload verifying documentation directly to Michigan Unclaimed Property. Previously, while searches for unclaimed property were conducted online, individuals or entities making claims had to submit the required paperwork through the U.S. Postal Service.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the temporary website outage may cause,” Good said. “This new website will make claiming or submitting unclaimed property easier and essentially paperless.”

