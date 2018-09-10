Michigan tree-climbing championship in Traverse City

Arboriculture Society of Michigan (ASM) is hosting the Annual 2018 Michigan Tree Climbing Championship (MTCC) to be held at The …

Arboriculture Society of Michigan (ASM) is hosting the Annual 2018 Michigan Tree Climbing Championship (MTCC) to be held at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City on Saturday Sept. 15.

Top professional tree climbers from all over Michigan will compete to be the one Climber representing Michigan at the 2019 International Tree Climbing Championship (ITCC) in Knoxville, TN.

This is a unique opportunity to see professional tree climbers in action testing their speed, endurance and safety in a simulated work situation while in a tree.

Judges come from all over the state and across the nation to judge each contestant.

The top winners in the five events will go on to compete at the end of the day in the Masters’ Challenge—the final deciding factor on the overall winner of the day’s events and the one that will represent Michigan at the 2019 ITCC.

This competition is more like rock climbing only in trees. Professional Tree Climbers are athletes who prepare for and work daily in trees.

They use similar climbing gear that the rock climbers use and must meet strict climbing safety requirements and regulations.

The MTCC event is FREE and OPEN to the General Public!

There will be activities for the kid’s that include a Kid’s Climb sponsored by MTCC Corporate Sponsor, CLIMB A TREE-Bo Burke (www.boknowstrees.com), crafts, as well as an Arbor Fair.

The Arbor Fair, open 10am-3pm is a free public event for kids and adults offering up education on trees and industry specific equipment, as well as many other fun activities and exhibits!

The competition is from 7:45am-6:00pm.

Professional Tree Climbers pay a registration fee to participate. Prize packages include cash, equipment and gear.

Bring your picnic basket, watch and cheer on the climbers.

MTCC is a great family activity.

For more information visit www.asm-isa.org, email info@asm-isa.org, or call 517-337-4999.