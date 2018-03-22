In The News
Michigan Treasury: State income tax returns due in few weeks

— March 22, 2018

E-Filing is the Quickest Option for Receiving Refunds

Michigan taxpayers are reminded that state income tax returns are due in less than a month, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury).

By 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, state income tax returns must be submitted by e-filing or postmarked through the U.S. Postal Service. Taxpayers are encouraged to e-file for greater return accuracy, enabling Treasury to process refunds faster.

“Please do not wait to file your state income tax return,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, head of Treasury’s Tax Administration Group. “Taxpayers who rush to file their returns are at a higher risk for making errors and delaying refunds.”

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.1 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is nearly 83 percent of state income tax filers.

Limited quantities of printed tax forms have been distributed to public libraries, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices, Treasury field offices and northern Michigan post offices.

For the convenience of taxpayers, both federal and state tax returns are due on Tuesday, April 17.

To learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax or to download forms, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax. For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.

