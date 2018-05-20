Michigan Tech students design tunnel between Lower Peninsula and U.P.

Michigan 37th District State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) this week welcomed students from Michigan Technological University …

Michigan 37th District State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) this week welcomed students from Michigan Technological University to discuss their senior project to design an underground utility corridor crossing the Straits of Mackinac.

Students Michael Prast, Jeremy Dziewit, Gavin Bodnar, Aaron Crapsey and industry advisor James A. Morrison attended a joint House-Senate Transportation Committee meeting to give a presentation about the concept, design and construction of the senior design project.

The mission of the senior design project was to design a single, dedicated tunnel to accommodate all utilities crossing the Straits of Mackinac.

“The Michigan Tech senior design project is a great example of showing transportation alternatives that can impact northern Michigan,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “Reducing utility costs and promoting economic development in northern Michigan are advantages of this tunnel.”

If considered, the Michigan Tech students estimated a total cost of $570 million and would take seven years to complete.

IN THE FEATURED PHOTO: Michigan Technological University students discuss their senior design project to design an underground utility corridor crossing the Straits of Mackinac.