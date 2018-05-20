In The News
May 20, 2018 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on license plate obstruction, more
May 20, 2018 - Michigan Tech students design tunnel between Lower Peninsula and U.P.
May 19, 2018 - Michigan Poor People’s Campaign rally May 21 in Lansing
May 18, 2018 - Michigan offers new 24-hour sexual assault hotline
May 18, 2018 - Michigan lawmakers ranked by corporate giveaways
May 18, 2018 - Petoskey Great Lakes Center named Project of the Year by NLEA
May 17, 2018 - Crooked Tree 2018 Up North Vocal Institute schedule
May 17, 2018 - Michigan House OKs bill so plow drivers may keep using amber lights
May 17, 2018 - Boyne Falls treasurer to quit; potential replacement wants forensic audit
May 17, 2018 - Michigan general, school aid funds see revenue increases
May 17, 2018 - Crooked Tree School of Music Spring Collage Concert
May 17, 2018 - MI Sen. Peters urges FCC to expand rural health program
May 17, 2018 - Golfers can win rounds at signature courses with Pure Michigan 18
May 17, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports April 30 – May 6
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Commission May 8 meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Gazette picks up 14 honors in Michigan Press Association Awards
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City schools May 14 board meeting highlights
May 16, 2018 - Boyne City Stroll the Streets begins June 8; sponsors still needed
May 16, 2018 - Families of disabled loved ones can create MiABLE savings accounts
May 15, 2018 - Boyne Library hosts Wings of Wonder to celebrate Spring Migration
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Michigan Tech students design tunnel between Lower Peninsula and U.P.

Michigan Tech students design tunnel between Lower Peninsula and U.P.

— May 20, 2018

Michigan 37th District State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) this week welcomed students from Michigan Technological University to discuss their senior project to design an underground utility corridor crossing the Straits of Mackinac.

Students Michael Prast, Jeremy Dziewit, Gavin Bodnar, Aaron Crapsey and industry advisor James A. Morrison attended a joint House-Senate Transportation Committee meeting to give a presentation about the concept, design and construction of the senior design project.

The mission of the senior design project was to design a single, dedicated tunnel to accommodate all utilities crossing the Straits of Mackinac.

“The Michigan Tech senior design project is a great example of showing transportation alternatives that can impact northern Michigan,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “Reducing utility costs and promoting economic development in northern Michigan are advantages of this tunnel.”

If considered, the Michigan Tech students estimated a total cost of $570 million and would take seven years to complete.

IN THE FEATURED PHOTO: Michigan Technological University students discuss their senior design project to design an underground utility corridor crossing the Straits of Mackinac.

