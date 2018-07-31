In The News
Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions

— July 31, 2018

More than 250 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties will be offered at public auctions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 28, 2018, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties have chosen to use the state of Michigan as their foreclosing governmental unit. The residential and commercial properties being auctioned from these counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes.

Individuals will have the opportunity to bid for parcels online at www.tax-sale.info or in-person at designated sites on the following dates:

  • Aug. 1, 2018 – Iosco County
  • Aug. 2, 2018 – Mecosta County
  • Aug. 9, 2018 – Clinton, Livingston and Shiawassee counties
  • Aug. 23, 2018 – Luce County
  • Aug. 25, 2018 – Keweenaw County
  • Aug. 28, 2018 – Branch County

Potential bidders assume the responsibility to thoroughly research property with the municipality in which the property is located. Auction details are available online at www.tax-sale.info or by calling 1-800-259-7470.

Bidders are encouraged to thoroughly review all of the Auction Rules and Frequently Asked Questions on www.tax-sale.info prior to participating in any state tax foreclosure auctions.

