Home / Free / News / Region/State / Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal

Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal

— August 1, 2018

The Michigan Supreme Court, yesterday, upheld a lower court’s decision to keep the anti-gerrymandering proposal on the Nov. 6 ballot in a 4-3 decision.

SEE FULL COURT OPINION ATTACHED BELOW

Voters Not Politicians, the grassroots, nonpartisan campaign to end the manipulation of voting maps by politicians and put voters in charge of an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, celebrated the decision.

“Our state Constitution begins with, ‘All political power is inherent in the people.’ The court’s decision upholds our right as citizens to petition our government for positive change,” said Katie Fahey, founder and executive director of Voters Not Politicians. “Hundreds of thousands of voters signed their name to have the chance to vote to bring the redistricting process out in the open. Michigan voters are ready for a transparent redistricting process, where election district lines represent the people – not special interests. It’s time voters choose their politicians, not the other way around. Our volunteers, donors and partners are ecstatic that our proposal will be on the ballot Nov. 6.”

The campaign, started in November 2016 with a Facebook post, has already mobilized its vast volunteer army, transitioning from petition signature collection to door-to-door canvassing and other voter outreach efforts ahead of the election.

Volunteers have knocked over 86,000 doors to educate people on Proposal 2 to establish an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

“We’ve talked to voters at their doors and events across the state. They understand that Michigan has some real problems. Our roads are crumbling, our education system needs reform, and in many communities, the water isn’t safe to drink. Voting yes on Proposal 2 is an important first step towards fixing our state, so we can get back to solving our important issues,” said Fahey.

