Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt coffee with constituents— March 24, 2018
37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of April.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district.
No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.
Schmidt’s April coffee hours are as follows:
Tuesday, April 3
Noon – 1 p.m.
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Studebaker’s Restaurant and Lounge
5 – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 4
8 – 9 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
210 State St.
Charlevoix
Monday, April 9
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
4 – 5 p.m.