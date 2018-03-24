In The News
Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt coffee with constituents

— March 24, 2018

37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of April.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s April coffee hours are as follows:

Tuesday, April 3

Noon – 1 p.m.

Les Cheneaux Distillers

172 S. Meridian St.

Cedarville

 

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Studebaker’s Restaurant and Lounge

3583 I-75 Business Spur

Sault Ste. Marie

 

5 – 6 p.m.

Timber Charlie’s

110 Newberry Ave.

Newberry

 

Wednesday, April 4

8 – 9 a.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Co.

525 W. Front St.

Traverse City

 

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Torch Lake Café

4990 U.S. 31

Central Lake

 

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Charlevoix City Hall

210 State St.

Charlevoix

 

Monday, April 9

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

The Side Door Saloon

1200 U.S. 31

Petoskey

 

4 – 5 p.m.

State Street Coffee Company

211 W. State St.

Cheboygan

 

