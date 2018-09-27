Michigan Senate adopts ‘Buy Nearby Weekend’ resolution

The Michigan Senate on Wednesday adopted Senate Resolution 186 to name Oct. 5-7, 2018 as Buy Nearby Weekend in …

The Michigan Senate on Wednesday adopted Senate Resolution 186 to name Oct. 5-7, 2018 as Buy Nearby Weekend in the state of Michigan.

“The Buy Nearby campaign, which is in its sixth year, is about supporting local business and keeping more dollars in our communities,” said Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, sponsor of SR 186. “Local retailers are responsible for 877,000 jobs in Michigan, and that number could continue to rise by increasing local purchases.”

Each year, the Buy Nearby campaign brings recognition to local businesses during the first weekend in October. Supporting local businesses, and job creators in general, plays an integral part in both growing and sustaining Michigan’s recovering economy.

On Oct. 5-7, many local businesses across the state will offer special events, sales and merchandise to attract customers to their locally owned and operated places of business. The hope is to teach consumers about the impact they have on Michigan’s economy when they support their local retailers.

“I think this is a great way to remind folks just how important it is to support their local mom and pop businesses,” Schmidt said. “I encourage shoppers in my district and across the state to participate and enjoy the many made-in-Michigan products with friends and family.”