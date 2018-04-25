In The News
Michigan Sen. Wayne Schmidt hosts Boy Scouts in Lansing

Michigan Sen. Wayne Schmidt hosts Boy Scouts in Lansing

— April 25, 2018

37th District Michigan State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) welcomed Boy Scouts of America Michigan and their leadership to Lansing on Tuesday, April 24.

Scouts from around the state, including northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, made the trip to Lansing to deliver their Report to the State for 2017.

The report serves as an update both to legislators and the governor on the state of scouting in Michigan, scouting activities, service hours performed, community involvement and the number of scouts attaining the rank of Eagle Scout—which was 1,100 in 2017.

“Scouting allows young adults an opportunity to learn about the importance of hard work and serving your community along with countless other valuable, lifesaving skills,” said Schmidt, R-Traverse City. “It was my pleasure to welcome all of the eager young scouts, as well as senior members and parents, to the state Capitol in Lansing. My colleagues and I certainly enjoyed the visit as well as the update on what the organization is doing.”

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, welcomes representatives from the Boy Scouts of America to the state Capitol in Lansing on Tuesday.

