Michigan ranks high in apprenticeships, apprentices

State of Michigan working to increase awareness about the importance of apprenticing in a number …

State of Michigan working to increase awareness about the importance of apprenticing in a number of growing industries.

From manufacturing to cybersecurity and healthcare, apprenticeships play a key role in connecting Michiganders with rewarding, high-demand and great-paying careers around the state.

The state is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 12-18, highlighting the value of apprenticeships and the important role they play in meeting the state’s current and future workforce needs.

“Apprenticeships are a tried and true path to great careers in Michigan,” Talent and Economic Development Interim Director Jeremy Hendges said. “Where else can you get the hands-on training that prepares you for in-demand and high-wage careers in some of the most innovative and emerging fields without accumulating tuition debt? And with our new Experience Sooner campaign, we will better connect students and all Michiganders with these great career path options.”

This year, the state launched its premier apprenticeship marketing and awareness campaign, Experience Sooner, designed to inform students and those who influence them on the increasingly important role apprenticeships play in meeting the state’s current and future workforce needs. And it’s working.

Ranked fourth in the country for total number of active registered apprenticeships according to the U.S. Department of Labor data from fiscal year 2017 – more than its neighboring states Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin – Michigan-based apprenticeships are gaining steam among residents looking for rewarding and lucrative careers. The state also moved up five spots to third in the nation for total number of active apprentices.

“Today, Michigan has more than 1,000 registered apprenticeships serving 18,000-plus active apprentices,” Talent Investment Agency’s Workforce Development Director Stephanie Beckhorn said. “And with more than 811,000 career openings to fill through 2024 in high-demand fields like information technology, computer science, healthcare and other Professional Trades careers, apprenticeships are a win-win for businesses and job seekers alike.”

Recently, Michigan was awarded a $4 million grant by the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeships by more than 1,700 new apprentices and 20 new programs through Oct. 31, 2020. State leaders have grown registered apprenticeships by 10 percent in the last year alone.

More than 20 events are planned during the week to highlight apprenticeships and share information on programs at colleges and other training centers. One event includes opportunities for school counselors to gain first-hand knowledge of apprenticeship opportunities in the construction trades, including hands-on learning activities so counselors better understand the value apprenticeships provide as a post-secondary education option. Operating Engineers 324 is opening its doors to area counselors and superintendents to learn more about this high-demand field.

Apprenticeship success coordinators at Michigan Works! locations are also compiling local events and stand ready to help employers with developing new registered apprenticeships across the state.

Additional details can be found at mitalent.org/naw and apprenticeship.gov.

The Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan (Ted) allows the state to leverage its ability to build talent with in-demand skills while helping state businesses grow and thrive. Joining job creation and economic development efforts under one umbrella, Ted consists of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Michigan Strategic Fund, Talent Investment Agency and Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority.

Learn more about Ted by visiting our website, michigan.gov/ted.