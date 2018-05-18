Michigan offers new 24-hour sexual assault hotline

A confidential, anonymous 24-hour statewide hotline for sexual assault survivors to call for help, counseling …

A confidential, anonymous 24-hour statewide hotline for sexual assault survivors to call for help, counseling and resources will soon be available, Gov. Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder announced today.

“It’s critically important that all survivors of sexual assault have somewhere safe to turn for help,” First Lady Sue Snyder said. “This hotline will connect survivors with a caring, trained professional who can help provide them with the immediate and long-term support they need to begin their journey toward healing.”

“As we continue our work to change the culture surrounding sexual assault in Michigan, it’s equally important that we support the brave survivors who reach out for help,” Gov. Snyder said. “Developing this anonymous hotline is an important step toward ensuring every survivor in Michigan has access to safe and confidential support services.”

The hotline will serve as a confidential and anonymous place for sexual assault survivors to call and be connected with counseling and advocacy services, as well as medical and forensic resources. The 24-hour, toll-free hotline will be staffed by trained counselors and sexual assault service providers who will offer counseling and connect survivors with local resources for long-term support programs.

“This hotline is an important way to reach sexual assault survivors throughout Michigan and provide them with counseling and resources from highly trained, supportive individuals,” said Debi Cain, Director of the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board. “So many survivors have kept what happened to them a secret—sometimes for many years—feeling they have no safe place to call for help. It’s encouraging to see a widespread, accessible resource in Michigan that will help survivors receive help to start healing.”

The hotline will be led, advised and funded by the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board, with day-to-day operations conducted by the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. The hotline number and launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence is honored to be entrusted with this important project,” said Sarah Prout Rennie, Executive Director of the coalition. “This is an important opportunity to provide comprehensive, statewide crisis intervention to survivors of sexual assault and work to make sure survivors are given the dignity and respect to which they are entitled.”

If you or someone you know needs to be connected with sexual assault services in your area, clickhere. If you are in danger, call 911.