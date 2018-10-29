In The News
October 31, 2018 - Crime map shows Michigan trouble spots
October 31, 2018 - #479 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 31
October 29, 2018 - Michigan lowers flags to honor synagogue shooting victims
October 24, 2018 - Boyne’s joint boards address city goals
October 24, 2018 - Retired school employees host congressional, senate, house candidates in Boyne
October 24, 2018 - Charlevoix County court, clerk filings
October 24, 2018 - Boyne Police reports Oct. 8-14
October 24, 2018 - OMH medication take-back day
October 23, 2018 - #478 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 24
October 18, 2018 - Boyne City Ramblers sports roundup
October 18, 2018 - Michigan’s new laws include snowplow safety, pawnshop rules, pot drinks; Gov. vetoes aircraft tax giveaway
October 17, 2018 - Boyne school board candidate forum coverage
October 17, 2018 - Boyne City Commission Oct. 9 highlights
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board Oct. 10 synopsis
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 5
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Boyne City sewer spill Oct. 12
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Public Accuracy Test
October 17, 2018 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Primary Election upcoming
October 16, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community events
October 16, 2018 - Coast Guard enacts Straits ‘no anchor’ zone
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Region/State / Michigan lowers flags to honor synagogue shooting victims

Michigan lowers flags to honor synagogue shooting victims

— October 29, 2018

Gov. Rick Snyder is joining President Donald Trump’s call to lower Michigan and U.S. flags today through sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in honor of the victims of the shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA.

“Michigan joins the nation in mourning the lives lost in Pittsburgh,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and The Tree of Life community as they deal with the aftermath of this senseless tragedy.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff the evening ofWednesday, Oct. 31.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday
Mostly Cloudy
10%
Overcast
Thursday Night
Overcast
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  