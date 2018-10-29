Michigan lowers flags to honor synagogue shooting victims

Gov. Rick Snyder is joining President Donald Trump’s call to lower Michigan and U.S. flags …

Gov. Rick Snyder is joining President Donald Trump’s call to lower Michigan and U.S. flags today through sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in honor of the victims of the shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA.

“Michigan joins the nation in mourning the lives lost in Pittsburgh,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and The Tree of Life community as they deal with the aftermath of this senseless tragedy.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff the evening ofWednesday, Oct. 31.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.