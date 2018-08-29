In The News
Michigan Libertarians nominate candidates

— August 29, 2018

Delegates to the Libertarian Party of Michigan State Convention nominated their statewide candidates for public office on Saturday Aug. 25 in Romulus.

The most high profile nomination, that of Lieutenant Governor, went to attorney and businesswoman Angelique Chaiser Thomas of Lake Orion.

She will join the ticket of gubernatorial candidate Bill Gelineau who won the contested Libertarian primary for Governor on August 7.

John Tatar, the gubernatorial primary runner-up and a retired school teacher, was selected as a candidate for State Board of Education.

Other nominees include Gregory Stempfle for Secretary of State, Kerry Morgan for Supreme Court, and Lisa Lane Gioia for Attorney General.

They will join 42 other Libertarian candidates on the general election ballot, who advanced after winning their primary elections.

In addition to nominating candidates, delegates also voted to oppose the proposed constitutional amendment creating a citizens redistricting commission, but did not take a position on the ballot proposal organized by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

During a luncheon presentation, candidates for the Michigan Legislature unveiled the 10 point “Libertarian Promise to Michigan,” a platform that sets out some of the legislative agenda items that Libertarians will work on if elected this November, including ending marijuana prohibition, repealing the no-fault insurance requirement, curbing abuse by police, adopting ranked choice voting, and concrete measures for cutting taxes.

The following candidates were nominated by the Libertarian Party of Michigan to appear on the November ballot:

Lieutenant Governor
Angelique Thomas (Lake Orion)

Secretary of State
Gregory Stempfle (Ferndale)

Attorney General
Lisa Lane Gioia (West Bloomfield)

State Board of Education
John Tatar (Redford)
Scotty Boman (Detroit)

Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Bruce Campbell (Allegan)
Tim Orzechowski (Grandville)

University of Michigan Board of Regents
John Jascob (Temperance)
Jim Hudler (Chelsea)

Wayne State University Board of Governors
Jon Elgas (Brighton)
John Hargenrader (Brighton)

Justice of the Supreme Court
Kerry Morgan (Redford)

The Libertarian Party of Michigan

PO Box 27065, Lansing, MI 48909

www.michiganlp.org

Phone: 1-888.FREE.NOW

