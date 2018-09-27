Michigan launches website for sex assault, abuse victims

Sexual assault and abuse survivors can now more easily navigate the state of Michigan’s online …

Sexual assault and abuse survivors can now more easily navigate the state of Michigan’s online resources thanks to a new web portal, First Lady Sue Snyder has announced.

The website, www.michigan.gov/VOICES4, was announced during the First Lady’s fourth annual Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault summit at Western Michigan University.

“Our state has tremendous resources available to connect survivors with the immediate and long-term support they deserve,” First Lady Sue Snyder said. “This new website streamlines all these resources into one place, making it easier to navigate. I’m proud that Michigan continues to be a leader in changing our culture and creating a more supportive environment for survivors.”

The new website contains all state of Michigan resources for sexual assault and abuse survivors throughout the lifespan.

Resources include information about sexual assault and abuse, health options, various ways to report, victims’ rights in Michigan, rape kit testing, how to help survivors, and more.

The website also provides information about Michigan’s new sexual assault hotline and how to be connected with local sexual assault service providers.

Yesterday the First Lady hosted her fourth annual Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault summit, which aims to change the culture surrounding campus sexual assault in Michigan.

This announcement was part of a day-long event focused on best practices for responding to reports and survivors of sexual assault while developing innovative approaches to prevention.

The summit brought together nearly 600 college and high school students, institutional leaders, state lawmakers, advocates, sexual assault service providers and topic experts for a series of educational and interactive workshops.

The goal of these summits is to help foster ongoing culture change in Michigan while spurring innovative approaches for awareness and prevention that schools can implement through the Campus Sexual Assault Grant Program.

This year marks Michigan’s largest investment in the program to date, with $1 million being allocated from the FY 19 general fund budget.

Applications are available now and are due Monday, October 8, 2018.

Visit www.EndCampusSexualAssault.com to learn more and download the application.

For updates on the First Lady’s initiative, follow @MISaferCampus on Twitter and Instagram. You can also join the conversation on social media using #MISaferCampus.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault and need to talk with a counselor, call Michigan’s 24/7, free and confidential hotline: 1-855-VOICES4.