Michigan House committee OKs infrastructure repair measure

Charlevoix County’s Michigan State House Representative Triston Cole said trucking companies—not the taxpayers—should pay for the damages they do to Michigan roads and bridges.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week approved a plan introduced by 105th District Michigan State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) to allow the state to recover up to $5 million if a commercial carrier strikes and damages a road or bridge.

Under current law the state can only recover up to $1 million in property liability insurance if a commercial carrier damages a bridge or road.

“There have been a number of crashes with significant damages to bridges in Michigan and taxpayers should not be the ones to cover the costs,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “This plan allows the state to recover up to $5 million in damages.”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requires commercial freight carriers to maintain $750,000 to $5 million in property liability insurance.

House Bill 6484 now moves to the full House for consideration.