Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5

A recent Q & A proffered by The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities garnered opinions from eight Michigan gubernatorial candidates regarding the rapidly expanding clean energy economy and how protection of the Great Lakes are both central to Michigan’s future.

To help voters understand how governor candidates intend to foster and protect these assets for the future, Groundwork asked all candidates to answer a set of four questions related to Michigan’s economic future.

What will they do to propel Michigan in the new clean energy and electric vehicle economy?

What will they do to protect the businesses and jobs—the economic future of thousands of families—in the Straits of Mackinac against the potential devastation of a rupture in Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline?

Eight candidates responded in writing and seven also produced brief videos accompanying the questionnaire.

The candidate responses reveal that Michiganders have clear choices in the upcoming election.

Several candidates say they will work hard to ensure Michigan plays a leading role in an economy where clean energy and electric vehicles will create thousands and thousands of jobs.

Other candidates look for non-specific economic growth policies.

Some candidates will work to shut down Line 5.

Others will work to keep it operating indefinitely into the future.