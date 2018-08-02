In The News
August 2, 2018 - MDOT modernizes Mi Drive site for motorists
August 2, 2018 - Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5
August 2, 2018 - OBITUARY – James McCarry July 12, 1925 – July 15, 2018
August 2, 2018 - Boyne City Commission business
August 1, 2018 - Boyne Expo registration now open
August 1, 2018 - Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion
August 1, 2018 - US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades
August 1, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal
July 31, 2018 - Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions
July 31, 2018 - Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair Aug. 10-11
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
July 31, 2018 - Lady sports leagues raise money for breast health
July 31, 2018 - Boyne Catholic Community events
July 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County Planning meeting cancelled
July 31, 2018 - #466 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 1
July 29, 2018 - Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿
July 28, 2018 - What Michiganders need to know about REAL ID mandate
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5

Michigan governor candidates talk clean energy, economy and Line 5

— August 2, 2018

A recent Q & A proffered by The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities garnered opinions from eight Michigan gubernatorial candidates regarding the rapidly expanding clean energy economy and how protection of the Great Lakes are both central to Michigan’s future.

SEE THE ATTACHED ANSWER DOCUMENT BELOW

To help voters understand how governor candidates intend to foster and protect these assets for the future, Groundwork asked all candidates to answer a set of four questions related to Michigan’s economic future.

What will they do to propel Michigan in the new clean energy and electric vehicle economy?

What will they do to protect the businesses and jobs—the economic future of thousands of families—in the Straits of Mackinac against the potential devastation of a rupture in Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline?

Eight candidates responded in writing and seven also produced brief videos accompanying the questionnaire.

The candidate responses reveal that Michiganders have clear choices in the upcoming election.

Several candidates say they will work hard to ensure Michigan plays a leading role in an economy where clean energy and electric vehicles will create thousands and thousands of jobs.

Other candidates look for non-specific economic growth policies.

Some candidates will work to shut down Line 5.

Others will work to keep it operating indefinitely into the future.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Friday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  