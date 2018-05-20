Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on license plate obstruction, more

Drivers will no longer receive a ticket for removable objects blocking their license plate under …

Drivers will no longer receive a ticket for removable objects blocking their license plate under legislation signed May 16 by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“I’m happy to sign legislation that provides clarity for many Michiganders,” Snyder said. “By updating this law, I hope our outdoor enthusiasts feel more at ease transporting their bikes and other recreational vehicles.”

House Bill 5100, sponsored by state Rep. Holly Hughes, amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to establish that removable bicycle racks, trailer hitches, tow balls or similar devices used to carry objects on the back of a vehicle are not included in the code’s definition of “foreign materials that obscure or partially obscure” vehicle license plates, which is a civil offense. This bill is now Public Act 147 of 2018.

Snyder also signed five additional bills:

HB 5010, sponsored by state Rep. Diana Farrington, allows more time for the investigation and prosecution of armed robbery cases to ensure the proper individual is brought to justice. The bill affords appropriate time for technological advances to identify perpetrators. This bill is now PA 148 of 2018.

HB 5234, sponsored by state Rep. Martin Howrylak, allows convicted offenders to be released from a county jail with the approval of the sentencing court prior to the completion of the offender’s original sentence if they are deemed physically or mentally incapacitated or are at end of life. This bill is now PA 149 of 2018.

HB 5259, sponsored by state Rep. Brandt Iden, updates the requirements for licensed limousines, taxicab or transportation network company (TNC) signage to better reflect the needs of the industry as well as ensuring riders are available to determine these companies are registered with the State of Michigan. This bill is now PA 150 of 2018.

Senate Bill 297, sponsored by state Sen. Ken Horn, provides that a licensee on a job under the Skilled Trades Act must show a government official or inspector a photo ID and evidence of licensure status if requested. Also, the bill clarifies only an individual licensed under electrical standards can install electrical wiring. This bill is now PA 151 of 2018.

SB 815, sponsored by state Sen. Ken Horn, expands the existing registration fee discount for vans used to transport an individual with a physical disability, to include any style of vehicle that has driver’s foot pedals replaced with hand controls or has a permanently-installed wheelchair lift and is used to transport an individual with a physical disability. This bill is now PA 152 of 2018.

