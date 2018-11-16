Michigan expands ‘Move Over Law’

Drivers will now be required to slow down and move over when passing emergency, maintenance, …

Drivers will now be required to slow down and move over when passing emergency, maintenance, and utility vehicles on the road under legislation signed today by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“This legislation will better protect those responding to emergencies as well as workers on busy roadways,” Snyder said. “My hope by signing this bill is that more Michiganders will slow down and give a lane.”

Senate Bill 477, sponsored by state Sen. Dale Zorn, will require drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit as well as yield their lane, if possible, when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road. The bill also includes roadside tow trucks, garbage trucks, maintenance, and utility vehicles that have amber lights flashing. Violations would be a civil offense subject to a $400 fine. The bill is now Public Act 349 of 2018.

Snyder also signed six additional measures:

SBs 425-429, sponsored by state Sens. Judy Emmons, Mike Nofs, Jim Stamas, Goeff Hansen, and Dave Hildenbrand, respectively, amend the Michigan Election Law to require the Secretary of State to develop and maintain an electronic voter registration interface to allow an applicant to submit a voter registration application electronically through the SOS website. The bills are now PAs 350-354 of 2018.

SB 901, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Stamas, revises the definition of podiatric medicine and podiatric surgery to better reflect the nature of how podiatric physicians currently practice. The bill is now PA 355 of 2018.

For more information on this and other legislation, visit www.legislature.mi.gov.