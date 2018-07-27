In The News
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
July 26, 2018 - Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday
July 26, 2018 - Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29
July 26, 2018 - Michigan schools to try automotive cybersecurity curriculum
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports July 2-8
July 25, 2018 - Boyne City holds goal-setting session
July 25, 2018 - Family fun at Raven Hill Summer Magic Festival
July 25, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society presents Odawa archivist
July 25, 2018 - Leadership Cvx County takes proposals for projects
July 24, 2018 - Standard and Poor’s ups Michigan economic outlook
July 24, 2018 - #465 Boyne City Gazette July 25
July 23, 2018 - Bay Harbor Arts Festival July 27-28
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly

— July 27, 2018

Starting this week, bicycles will be accepted aboard the Amtrak Wolverine Service (Trains 350-355), sponsored by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) with three daily round-trips between Pontiac and Chicago, via Detroit, Dearborn, Jackson and other stops.

There is a $10 charge, in addition to the railfare, and bicyclists must make reservations to carry their bikes onto the trains and stow them at the direction of the Amtrak conductors.

With this additional service, some of the most popular destinations across Michigan and the Amtrak MidwestSM network are now connected with bike-friendly trains.

Ride the rails and connect to the trails, such as the Rouge Gateway Trail in Dearborn, bicycle friendly streets in Ann Arbor and Royal Oak, the Falling Waters Trail in Jackson, the Battle Creek Linear Pathway in Battle Creek, and the Kalamazoo River Trailway in Kalamazoo.

Transfer at the Detroit Amtrak station to the bicycle friendly QLINE streetcar and ride it along Woodward Avenue to the heart of the city where the Riverfront, the Dequindre Cut, and Michigan’s Iron Belle trails are a short bike ride away.

These are all just a small sampling of recreational trails Michigan has to offer.

Visit the MDOT road and trail biking website for detailed regional maps to plan an adventure.

Now, all three of MDOT’s state-sponsored routes operated by Amtrak welcome bikes by reservations and with a nominal charge.

More information is available at Amtrak.com.

