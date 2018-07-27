Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly

Starting this week, bicycles will be accepted aboard the Amtrak Wolverine Service (Trains 350-355), sponsored …

Starting this week, bicycles will be accepted aboard the Amtrak Wolverine Service (Trains 350-355), sponsored by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) with three daily round-trips between Pontiac and Chicago, via Detroit, Dearborn, Jackson and other stops.

There is a $10 charge, in addition to the railfare, and bicyclists must make reservations to carry their bikes onto the trains and stow them at the direction of the Amtrak conductors.

With this additional service, some of the most popular destinations across Michigan and the Amtrak MidwestSM network are now connected with bike-friendly trains.

Ride the rails and connect to the trails, such as the Rouge Gateway Trail in Dearborn, bicycle friendly streets in Ann Arbor and Royal Oak, the Falling Waters Trail in Jackson, the Battle Creek Linear Pathway in Battle Creek, and the Kalamazoo River Trailway in Kalamazoo.

Transfer at the Detroit Amtrak station to the bicycle friendly QLINE streetcar and ride it along Woodward Avenue to the heart of the city where the Riverfront, the Dequindre Cut, and Michigan’s Iron Belle trails are a short bike ride away.

These are all just a small sampling of recreational trails Michigan has to offer.

Visit the MDOT road and trail biking website for detailed regional maps to plan an adventure.

Now, all three of MDOT’s state-sponsored routes operated by Amtrak welcome bikes by reservations and with a nominal charge.

More information is available at Amtrak.com.