Michigan among top in cybersecurity job growth

More than 270,000 career openings are expected in info tech and computer science through the year 2024 across Michigan.

Ranked third for cybersecurity growth potential by Business Facilities’ 13th annual rankings report and home to companies offering information technology and cybersecurity services at nearly 20,000 sites across the state, Michigan’s cybersecurity industry is flourishing, Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan Interim Director Jeremy Hendges said as the state celebrates National Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week Nov. 12–17.

“Michigan’s Cybersecurity Initiative is the world’s first comprehensive state-level approach to cyber, improving the state’s defenses and fostering rapidly growing talent and business environments,” Hendges said. “And as we work to fill the hundreds of thousands of career opportunities in this emerging field through 2024, it’s important we shine the national spotlight on these high-demand, high-wage and rewarding career opportunities that will be the face of a new, high-tech and thriving economy.”

To increase career exploration in the cybersecurity career field, state leaders have expanded opportunities for students through incentives for increasing the number of students with skills and credentials to pursue careers in this emerging fields through the Marshall Plan for Talent. This includes the nation’s only cybersecurity competition for high schoolers which awards winners with a Security + Bootcamp Course and certification exam voucher that, if passed, qualifies students for direct entry into entry-level cyber careers.

Michigan has also focused on finding innovative solutions to prevent and respond to cyber threats by building a strong “cyber ecosystem” of partners in both the public and private sectors.

“As technology continues to expand exponentially, we find ourselves seeking individuals who have strong cybersecurity backgrounds and computer forensics skills,” said Capt. Troy Allen, commander of the Michigan State Police’s Intelligence Operations Division, which has oversight of the Michigan Cyber Command Center (MC3). “We are committed to keeping Michiganders safe online and encourage job seekers to consider this emerging and rewarding career.”

There are many points of entry into this high-demand, good-paying career field – certifications, two- and four-year degrees and apprenticeships are all viable pathways.

“We want Michiganders to know not only about these rewarding career opportunities, but the pathways to them, too,” Hendges said. “Programs like the Cisco Networking Academy and Microsoft TEALS are great ways for students to start their journey in this career path that has a direct impact on Michigan’s future economic success.”

To learn more about careers in the information technology and cybersecurity space, visit www.going-pro.com.

And to learn more about cybersecurity careers with the Michigan State Police, visit www.michigan.gov/MSP.