Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair Aug. 10-11

The Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair is celebrating its 40th anniversary in August with more than 100 artists and exhibitors, special “Kids Zone” children’s activities, and a fun raffle to benefit a local charity.

This premier northern-Michigan fair will be held outdoors and indoors — both beneath the trees around the pond, and in event halls within the beautiful community clubhouse overlooking the lake — on Friday and Saturday, August 10 and 11, in the at the park-like Michaywé community in Gaylord.

An army of smiling community volunteers will also be on hand to make sure the anticipated 2,500-plus visitors get a good dose of up-north Michigan hospitality.

Visitors to the 40th annual Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair will find unique items for every budget.

That includes contemporary and traditional styles, indoor and outdoor décor, original fine artwork, unique clothes and accessories, inspired nature photography, creative natural products, a wide range of one-of-a-kind jewelry, and just about everything in between.

Additional booths will feature flavor-packed jams, jellies and other canned items, a large selection of delectable sausages, tasty baked goods, and kettle corn, among other tantalizing treats.

“Words just cannot describe everything at the fair, so we put together a website at www.MichayweArtFair.com to help visitors see samples of the work of our dedicated and talented artists and crafters, and put together a shopping list so they don’t miss anything,” says fair co-chair Tim O’Connor. To make the website even more visitor-friendly, it also provides a video view of the fair.

“Crafts for a Cause” will again be part of the fair.

“This is a raffle of items donated by our wonderful exhibitors, with all of the funds raised going directly to the Otsego County Food Pantry School Backpack program for at-risk children,” O’Connor says. “Raffle ticket purchasers can actually choose the specific items they hope to win, so the raffle not only helps the community, but has the added benefit of being a lot of fun.”

The 40th Annual Michaywé Art & Crafts Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 11. “Kids’ Zone” activities are scheduled from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. both days, and include hands-on nature presentations by Hartwick Pines State Park naturalist Craig Kasmer on Friday, and a build-your-own project sponsored by Home Depot on Saturday.

The fair will be held on the Michaywé grounds and clubhouse located at 1535 Opal Lake Rd., which is 7 miles south of downtown Gaylord off the Old 27 Highway.

As always, admission is free. Nearby parking is $3 with free shuttles to and from the fair. Package pickup is available, so shoppers have the convenience of having their purchases sent to the front entrance while they casually continue shopping.

Note: Only dogs with licensed service dog tags are allowed, and drones are not permitted.

“Many of the fair visitors decide to make a day of it by playing a round of golf at our beautiful Pines Golf Course, enjoying a wonderful lunch at our award-winning Inn the Woods restaurant, or having a picnic in our lake-side park with some beverages and lunch specials available at the outdoor Jack Pine Grill,” says co-chair Kathy Fitton. “But whether you’re coming for artwork, the amazing food, the Kids’ Zone, our popular charitable raffle, the golf, or just the day-in-the-park scenery here at Michaywé, there will definitely be something for everyone! No one ever seems to walk away empty-handed or disappointed from the Michaywé Art & and Crafts Fair.”

For more information about visiting the fair or becoming an exhibitor, go towww.MichayweArtFair.com, contact the fair via email to artfair@michaywe.com, or call Michaywé at (989) 939-8919.