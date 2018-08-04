MI Sen. Peters motorcycle tour will visit Charlevoix

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) has announced his third annual #RideMI Motorcycle Tour that will take …

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) has announced his third annual #RideMI Motorcycle Tour that will take him through the Bay Region and Northern Michigan.

Peters, an avid motorcycle rider, will be making stops in twelve counties over the course of the five-day tour.

On day three of the trip, Aug. 8, Peters will visit Charlevoix County.

He will meet with constituents and hear from them about what can be done in Washington to help grow Michigan’s small businesses and farms, bolster our manufacturing sector and protect our environment and the Great Lakes.

Additionally, Michigan veterans and residents will ride their motorcycles with Peters on various legs of the tour. Peters is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

“There are few things I love more than taking in Michigan’s beautiful scenery on my motorcycle, and the annual #RideMI tour is a unique opportunity to visit with Michiganders from communities small and large,” said Senator Peters. “I’m looking forward to this year’s ride and talking with even more Michiganders about how we can support our state’s working families, farmers and veterans by creating jobs, growing our economy and protecting our state’s natural resources.”

Peters will begin the #RideMI tour on Monday Aug. 6 in Tuscola County.

He will be making additional stops throughout the week in Bay, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Montmorency, Cheboygan, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Lake and Mason counties.

Peters, who founded the bipartisan Senate Motorcycle Caucus last year, began the #RideMI Motorcycle Tour in 2016. During Memorial Day weekend this year, Peters joined thousands of veterans at the annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run: a ride to honor servicemembers killed in action (KIA), those still missing in action (MIA) and prisoners of war (POW).