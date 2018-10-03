In The News
October 3, 2018 - MI 105th candidate Frugé criticizes failure to enhance pipeline safety
October 3, 2018 - Need help paying for college?
October 3, 2018 - CTAC School of Ballet presents Fall for Dance
October 3, 2018 - City talks reward, millage, poverty exemption
October 2, 2018 - #475 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 3
October 1, 2018 - Michigan lost 143 dairy farms last year
September 30, 2018 - I-75 tree removal improves safety, reduces maintenance
September 30, 2018 - Supreme Court awards $1.2M to Vet Treatment Courts
September 28, 2018 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community offerings
September 28, 2018 - Majority back shared cost approach to protect Great Lakes from Asian Carp
September 27, 2018 - Michigan unclaimed property website live Oct. 1
September 27, 2018 - Michigan Senate adopts ‘Buy Nearby Weekend’ resolution
September 27, 2018 - Michigan launches website for sex assault, abuse victims
September 27, 2018 - Charlevoix’s State Rep. wants stronger pipeline safety standards
September 27, 2018 - Boyne Gazette features Charlevoix County senior news
September 26, 2018 - Charlevoix County court cases, clerk filings
September 26, 2018 - Boyne Police Reports Sept. 3-16
September 26, 2018 - NOTICE – Register to vote in Charlevoix County
September 26, 2018 - Railroad safety week reminders
September 26, 2018 - Stabenow legislation to end gag clauses on prescription meds passes
MI 105th candidate Frugé criticizes failure to enhance pipeline safety

— October 3, 2018

On Tuesday Oct. 2, Michigan House Democrats offered a number of amendments to strengthen House Bills 6187 and 6199-6201, which are slated for passage today, Wednesday Oct. 3.

Offered amendments included subjecting pipeline spill prevention plans to FOIA, requiring operators to carry insurance sufficient to pay for contingency plans in case of a spill, subjecting all pipelines in Michigan to the standards outlined in the bills, adding a per-barrel fee for spills, and requiring the Attorney General to investigate if Line 5 is in violation of its 1953 easement agreement, which should be terminated if so.

House Republicans rejected all of these amendments.

“We are the guardians of the Great Lakes and we rely on our fresh water for more than just recreation and beauty. Our lakes drive tourism, support our economy and our Northern Michigan way of life,” stated Michigan 105th District House Representative candidate Melissa Frugé (D-Boyne City) in response. “As a lifelong Michigander, the thought of a spill in Line 5 contaminating our waters, destroying our local economies, our beaches and our way of life chills me to my core. We simply cannot afford a spill—the risk to our children, our families, is too great.”

She added, “So, why is our current representative not doing absolutely everything within his power to prevent such a catastrophe? We need a representative who will stand up for clean water, not stand in the way of it. I’m running to stand up for our water, our families, and our Pure Michigan communities.”

