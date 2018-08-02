MDOT modernizes Mi Drive site for motorists

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched its newly designed Mi Drive construction and traffic information …

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched its newly designed Mi Drive construction and traffic information website.

With motorists in mind, the streamlined Mi Drive website makes it even easier to view traffic cameras and speeds, locate incidents, and search construction projects – helping motorists know before they go.

Inside the new Mi Drive website, motorists will be able to turn on layers on the map that show speeds, construction, cameras, incidents, snowplow/maintenance vehicles, and truck parking locations and information on state highways.

Motorists also can favorite their most-used cameras for easy viewing.

New traffic lists make it simple for motorists to search and sort construction, camera and truck parking information, as well as having the option to go to that information directly on the map.

Resource links allow motorists to sign up to receive MDOT traffic alerts via e-mail or text, report potholes on state trunklines, and locate carpool lots, rest areas and roadside parks.

As with the previous version of Mi Drive, Facebook, Twitter and e-mail buttons are available so that motorists can easily share information they are viewing on social media sites, personal websites, or with other motorists.

For those crossing into Canada, the bridge and tunnel icons provide a direct link to each site where up-to-date border wait times and toll information can be found.

“MDOT’s Mi Drive site continues to do a great job of providing the information that commuters want and need as they make daily travel decisions,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. “We’ve modernized the site and improved performance but our goal is still the same – to keep Michigan’s motorists safe, informed and mobile. We want to remind everyone to check their route before leaving because the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and workers is a top priority for all of us.”

Motorists can access Mi Drive on their computers, laptops, smartphones, or other mobile devices by going to www.michigan.gov/drive. Shortcutting Mi Drive on a smartphone provides quick access to the site and eliminates the need for an app.

As always, MDOT encourages motorists to check Mi Drive before they leave for home or work. Safety is always a top priority as MDOT continues the Toward Zero Deaths statewide safety campaign.

Originally introduced in 2007, the Mi Drive site has been revamped several times and has proved to be popular with motorists.

There were on average 1.5 million individual page views of the Mi Drive site in 2018.

It is maintained by MDOT, the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB), and MDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) program.

The latest improvements to the site were funded with $175,000 from MDOT’s general Information Technology fund and $135,000 from ITS funds.