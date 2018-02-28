In The News
McLaren Northern Michigan lifts influenza visitor restriction

McLaren Northern Michigan lifts influenza visitor restriction

— February 28, 2018

The visitor restriction at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey was lifted as of 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2018.

The visitor restriction was implemented to protect patients and visitors due to a rise in influenza cases and limited visitor access to those over 12 years of age and patient’s immediate family only.

For the health and safety of McLaren Northern Michigan patients, visitors, and employees, please do not visit if you have symptoms of influenza such as a fever, sore throat, cough, and muscle aches.

Masks are available for visitors with lingering coughs and colds and remember to practice quality hand hygiene when entering and leaving the hospital.

