Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature

A number of proposed pieces of legislation could go up for votes when Michigan lawmakers return for the fall session.

Some of the proposed bills include inter-agency homicide review teams, an independent counsel law, discounts on certain military surplus vehicles, a bicycle sales tax, school counselor mandate, and much more.

The Legislature is on a summer campaign break.

Proposed legislation highlights follow:

Senate Bill 978: Authorize interagency homicide review teams – Introduced by Sen. David Knezek (D), to authorize state, county and local agencies to establish interagency homicide review teams to “identify systemic gaps in homicide investigations,” and to evaluate and make recommendations regarding resources that assist families affected by homicides and that address potential root causes. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 1021: Create a state “independent counsel” law

Introduced by Sen. Steve Bieda (D), to create a state “independent counsel” law like the federal one that was adopted after Watergate (and substantially revised since), which would empower the governor or the attorney general to appoint an independent counsel to investigate and prosecute cases where they determine that the attorney general has a conflict of interest. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 1040: Give registration discount to military surplus vehicles (but not tanks)

Introduced by Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood (D), to include certain military surplus vehicles at least 25 years old in the definition of historic vehicles eligible for discounted license plates. This would not apply to tracked vehicles or half-tracks, but would apply to “a high mobility, multipurpose wheeled vehicle or a motor vehicle manufactured for military usage and subsequently authorized for sale to civilians.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5874: Mandate school counselor-to-student ratio – Introduced by Rep. Robert Kosowski (D), to mandate that public schools have at least one counselor for every 450 students. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5883: Tax bicycle sales – Introduced by Rep. Leslie Love (D), to impose a $2 excise tax on the sale of a bicycle or electric bicycle, moped or Segway. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5896: Ban corporate subsidies to firms with high-pay executives – Introduced by Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D), to prohibit corporations that pay their CEO more than 100 times the amount of the lowest paid employee from getting direct or indirect state subsidies including taxpayer-funded grants, loans or other state assistance. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5903: Authorize bee grants – Introduced by Rep. Tom Cochran (D), to authorize state grants to municipalities and nonprofit organizations “to develop and maintain pollinator habitats and engage in monitoring research of pollinators,” defined mainly as bees. House Bill 5904 would create a government “pollinator health advisory council” comprised of state officials and individuals representing interests that would receive these grants, which would recommend who should get the money. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5916: Expand state dog sale regulations – Introduced by Rep. Hank Vaupel (R), to prohibit animal shelters and pet shops from selling or transferring a dog unless it is at least eight weeks old and the seller can document it was obtained from an animal control shelter, animal protection shelter, dog retailer, or qualified breeder that is not an unlicensed “large-scale dog breeding kennel.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

