Mackinac Bridge Walk – what you need to know

There are some big changes to the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk this year, but there’s still time to plan for your participation in the event Labor Day morning.

The most significant change is that the walk will now start from both ends of the bridge, eliminating the need for buses transporting participants from Mackinaw City to St. Ignace.

“The biggest issue we faced last year was having to turn people away when we could not transport everyone to the starting point in time to participate,” said Bob Sweeney, executive secretary of the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA). “Starting the walk from both ends of the bridge will ensure maximum participation, as no walkers will need to wait for a bus to begin the event or return to their vehicles.”

The bridge will be closed to public traffic during the 2018 walk, from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 3. For those looking to cross the bridge that day, travelers should be aware that if they arrive in the Straits area during the walk they’ll need to wait until after noon to proceed. Northbound I-75 will be closed at Exit 337, and southbound I-75 and US-2 will be closed at Exit 344.

The walk begins at 7 a.m. No one will be permitted to start the walk after 11:30 a.m., so the bridge can reopen promptly at noon.

Starting the walk from both ends of the bridge also offers new options for participants, outlined in a video posted on the MBA website atwww.mackinacbridge.org/walk. Walkers essentially have three main options: