Lunch lecture with NCMC’s new prez

For the first time in 18 years, North Central Michigan College has a new president.

North Central Michigan College’s Luncheon Lecture will feature North Central’s new president Dr. David Roland Finley on Friday Oct. 19.

The program will be held in the Library Conference Center on the Petoskey campus.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

Dr. David Roland Finley comes to the Petoskey campus from Lake Superior State University where he served as provost and interim vice president for academic affairs, as well as dean of the College of Business and Engineering.

Dr. Finley will discuss his focus on enhancing North Central’s collaboration with communities and finding new opportunities to serve students.

Reservations are required. Call 231-348-6600 or email luncheonlectures@ncmich.edu to reserve your place at the table. Cost is $12 (cash or check only – at door) and includes lunch.