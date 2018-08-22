In The News
August 22, 2018 - Great Lakes Energy director election results
August 22, 2018 - Boyne Main Street named a Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist
August 22, 2018 - Low-income students apply for free college tuition by Aug. 31
August 22, 2018 - OBITUARY – Nancy Ann (Ewigleben) Boulanger
August 22, 2018 - OBITUARY – Samuel Benjamin Myers
August 22, 2018 - Boyne City Commission highlights
August 21, 2018 - New text alerts sign-up for Mackinac Bridge walk
August 21, 2018 - Sen. Peters speaks at Traverse City hearing on Line 5, Great Lakes
August 21, 2018 - Benson to address county clerks, attend town hall in Traverse City today
August 21, 2018 - Munson’s Community Health Heroes 2018
August 21, 2018 - #469 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 22
August 18, 2018 - Michigan Women’s Commission meets Tuesday
August 17, 2018 - Commerce Committee Hearing on Line 5 and Great Lakes planned for Northern Michigan
August 15, 2018 - Blood drives in Boyne Falls, Boyne City, Petoskey
August 15, 2018 - Echocardiography On Wheels ribbon-cutting in Boyne City
August 15, 2018 - OBITUARY – Tracy Erwin LaCroix Aug. 5, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2018
August 15, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board synopsis, Aug. 8
August 15, 2018 - City officials discuss goal-setting findings
August 15, 2018 - Alternative boat show and community mural painting
August 14, 2018 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR – PirateFest a success
Home / Free / News / Low-income students apply for free college tuition by Aug. 31

Low-income students apply for free college tuition by Aug. 31

— August 22, 2018

Time is running out for eligible individuals from the Class of 2018 who have graduated with a high school diploma or equivalent to claim their Tuition Incentive Program benefits, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The grant program – commonly referred to as TIP – encourages eligible Medicaid recipients to complete high school by providing college tuition assistance.  Eligible TIP students have four years from graduation to begin using their TIP benefits.

The application deadline is August 31 for eligible students to apply for TIP, a program administered by the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Student Financial Services Bureau.  TIP covers 24 credit hours of tuition per academic year for a total of 80 overall credits at participating Michigan community colleges.  TIP covers the in-district tuition rate at 4-year public colleges and universities and students attending 4-year degree-granting non-publics are eligible for $110 per credit hour in 2018-19.

In addition to tuition assistance, TIP also covers up to $250 in mandatory fees each semester.

To qualify, students must have been on Michigan Medicaid for 24 months within a 36-consecutive month period between age nine and high school graduation.

“Even if eligible high school graduates don’t plan to attend college this fall, we urge them to certify their application as soon as possible,” said Carla Foltyn, Director of Student Scholarships and Grants. “Once their eligibility is confirmed, they have four years to begin using TIP, but the window for applying for this benefit will close on August 31.”

Students may complete the TIP application in the MiSSG Student Portal at www.michigan.gov/missg or by calling 888-447-2687.

TIP can also assist students who go on to four-year colleges or universities.  After they earn at least a one-year certificate, an associate degree or 56 transferable credits, students are eligible to receive up to $500 per semester or $400 per term at participating four-year institutions in Michigan.

TIP is just one service offered by the Student Financial Services Bureau, which encourages students to pursue postsecondary education by providing equality of access to student financial resources and information.

To learn more about TIP or to claim TIP benefits, got to www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov or 1-888-447-2687.  You can also follow us @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
20%
Clear
Wednesday Night
Clear
20%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
10%
Clear
Thursday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  