Lorraine Manary resigns from Char-Em United Way

On Tuesday Nov. 6, Lorraine Manary, current CEO of Char-Em United Way, shared her resignation with the CEUW Board of Directors.

In her letter, Lorraine stated she has “very mixed feelings” about resigning.

“During my five-and-a-half years with CEUW, I’ve gotten to know you and the community well and will miss our work,” Manary stated. “It has been my passion to see (positive) change … in our communities and I hope I’ve been able to move the organization and community in a positive direction.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, board president Bruce Herard said the following: “We too will miss Lorraine’s leadership, but wish her the best in her new endeavors. Char-Em United Way has established policy around leadership succession including an emergency succession plan.”

He added, “Lorraine shared her regret at not being able to give us more than a month’s notice of her departure. She will be working diligently during the coming weeks to see that the organization will run smoothly until a new director is in place.”

The current office staff—Rebeca Otto, Events Manager, and Debi Muessig, Administrative Assistant—are both cross-trained and will be handling all office processes, taking calls and assuring continuity to donors and community partners.

If necessary, they will direct calls and visitors to Herard or vice-president Dan Wollschlager to address questions or needs.

According to CEUW officials, the board of directors has great confidence that this transition will be smooth and they are excited to bring on a new CEO with great energy to move the organization forward in accomplishing the organization’s goals in the community.