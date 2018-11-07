Local academy offered for corrections officer training— November 7, 2018
Those interested in a career in corrections will have the opportunity to attend a training academy this winter.
North Central Michigan College is offering a great program opportunity this winter for individuals interested in a career in corrections.
To help answer the need for corrections deputies with the Michigan Sheriff’s department, North Central will offer a Michigan Sheriff’s Coordinating and Training Council (MSCTC) Local Corrections Officer Academy from February 18 – March 15, 2019.
North Central Michigan College is an official site for the academy.
This academy is open to newly hired deputies, as well as open to the public who have interest in becoming pre-service recruits.
The academy is $750 tuition (optional four-week housing at North Central and optional meals at extra cost.)
The outlook for northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula for jobs in corrections is very favorable.
For more information or to apply, contact Kourtney Swiss at 231-348-6696 or kswiss1@ncmich.edu.