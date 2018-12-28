Live broadcast of Whitmer inauguration New Year’s Day— December 28, 2018
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters, will provide live television and radio coverage of the inauguration of the 49th Governor of the State of Michigan and other high-ranking officials.
The production, underwritten in part by AT&T Michigan, will be aired live from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. all across the state (see local television listings). The ceremony also will be carried live on several radio stations, including the Michigan Public Radio Network. It will be streamed by many local television stations and available online at MichMAB.com.
Michigan Radio’s Vincent Duffy, news director, and Zoe Clark, program director, will host the telecast, which will be produced by Detroit Public Television in cooperation with Central Michigan University’s WCMU Public Television and WKAR Public Media from Michigan State University. All public television and radio stations across Michigan will carry the inauguration live.
“The inauguration is an example of how broadcasters set aside competition and work together to bring significant events to Michigan citizens,” said MAB President/CEO Karole L. White. “We look forward to bringing this important event to our Michigan audience.”
Michigan’s commercial and public broadcast stations have telecast the gubernatorial inauguration since 2003.
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters is non-profit trade association representing individuals and companies involved in the broadcast media industry in Michigan. The MAB has provided education, information and cost-saving services to its members for 70 years.