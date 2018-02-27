Live art demonstration coming to Boyne City Local Flavor

Come see local artist Bob Wollenberg at work for the Boyne Arts Collective’s “Local Flavor, Local Artist” event.

This Saturday March 3, from 9-11:30 , Bob Wollenberg will be demonstrating his art at the Local Flavor bookstore in partnership with the BAC Gallery in Boyne City.

He grew up in Detroit and taught in the Boyne City Public Schools for 38 years.

He and his wife, Jacquiline, directed the drama department for many years. Retired now, Bob spends his time painting, cycling, and writing.

Drop by this Saturday to see him paint and view his art work.