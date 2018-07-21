Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program

Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program on Sunday July 22 …

The museum will be hosting a showing of the historical documentary, Young Hemingway and his Enduring Eden.

This showing is to commemorate Hemingway’s birthday on July 21 and is also part of the celebrations around the one-year anniversary of the placing of his statue in Pennsylvania Park.

The museum is located on the Petoskey waterfront at 100 Depot Court.

The program is free and open to the public.