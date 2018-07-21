In The News
July 22, 2018 - U.S. Department of Labor Rescinds 2016 Persuader Rule
July 21, 2018 - Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program
July 20, 2018 - Summer resident hopes to be first to swim length of Lake Charlevoix
July 20, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Charlevoix County Board July 11 synopsis
July 20, 2018 - New Michigan laws aimed at protecting bicyclists on roads﻿
July 20, 2018 - Gov. Snyder supports environmental quality openness, oversight
July 20, 2018 - Join the 5 million on Michigan organ donor registry
July 19, 2018 - Family fun planned for Boyne library’s 100th year
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Aug. 7 primary election in Charlevoix County
July 19, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Election accuracy tests
July 19, 2018 - Jazz at Walloon event to benefit St. Michael Academy
July 19, 2018 - Study shows gains in jobs for Michigan students
July 19, 2018 - Boyne City Food Truck Rally Thursday July 19
July 18, 2018 - Cole challenger Frugé to hold reception in Boyne City
July 18, 2018 - Public hearings July 23-24 in TC on discrimination in schools
July 18, 2018 - Nature Lovers Discovery Camp at Raven Hill
July 18, 2018 - LETTERS – Voters must clean up Village of Boyne Falls
July 18, 2018 - Boyne City Police reports June 25 – July 1
July 17, 2018 - #464 Boyne City Gazette July 18
July 13, 2018 - M-75 resurfacing near Walloon starts July 16
Home / Events / Free / News / Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program

Little Traverse Historical Society to show Hemingway program

— July 21, 2018

Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey has announced its next evening program on Sunday July 22 at 5 p.m.

The museum will be hosting a showing of the historical documentary, Young Hemingway and his Enduring Eden.

This showing is to commemorate Hemingway’s birthday on July 21 and is also part of the celebrations around the one-year anniversary of the placing of his statue in Pennsylvania Park.

The museum is located on the Petoskey waterfront at 100 Depot Court.

The program is free and open to the public.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Sunday
Chance of Rain
30%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Overcast
Monday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Monday Night
Partly Cloudy
20%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  